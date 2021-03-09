Help Build Tiny Homes for Our American Heroes

Veteran homelessness is a big problem facing our country. Many Veterans find themselves struggling after leaving the service, and often don't have the resources to get back on their feet. To combat this issue Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is partnering with Tabak Law LLC to build tiny homes for the struggling heroes, and hopes to break ground this summer. Joining us today is James Brzezinski Partner at Tabak Law, and Ramon Candelaria and Brad Behling from Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to talk about the project and the important fundraising still needed to help our Veterans.

Contact Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to donate or go to vetsoutreachwi.us to donate. There is a link at the top of the page to donate directly to the Milwaukee project.