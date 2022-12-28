Help Animals in Need

Watch Now
As the year winds down, you have the chance to double your impact for animals in need! From now until 11:59pm December 31st, any donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $35,000 by some very generous friends. Kathy Shillinglaw shares what they are doing and how you can contribute. This summer, WHS brought 62 Beagles to Wisconsin after more than 4,000 were removed from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. We lovingly dubbed it “Beaglemania” at WHS. Rather than being sent off to become animal testing subjects, the pups found safety here in Wisconsin.
