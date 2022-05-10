Help a Furry Friend

Jennifer Smieja and Devon Kirkpatrick are with the Humane Animal Welfare Society where they are leading the way in the community by creating a life-saving task force to help reduce stress in resident dogs and enhance their time spent in the shelter. We'll also get a special visit from one of their long term adoptable pets that actively involved in the task force.

Learn how you can save a life this summer. You can join the HAWS K9 Task force by volunteering or donating.

You can also call 262-542-8851.

