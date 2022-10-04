Heightened Breast Cancer Risk Can Come From Dad's Side

A recent survey from Myriad Genetics revealed that when it comes to inherited risk for breast and ovarian cancer, health history on dad's side of the family is often overlooked. But for previvors - that is, people living at elevated risk of a particular disease but not yet diagnosed. Understanding your family history and health risk from your father's side of the family can help you take proactive approach to your own health. Joining us now is breast cancer previvor Jen Culton board certified physician assistant, Skyler Jesz. For more information, please visit myriad.com/knowyourrisk