Heat Related Risks For Seniors and What To Look Out For

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 07, 2022
With the warm weather, it's important to look out for seniors who could be at risk. Ruth Busalacchi and Heidi Siemik are here with Synergy HomeCare. They provide a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite. We'll hear advice on how to check up on someone who may need assistance during these times.

