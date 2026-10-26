Heart Health and Menopause: What Every Woman Should Know

Menopause is often associated with reproductive health, but it’s also a critical time for women to focus on their hearts. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can impact cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and overall cardiovascular risk.

This Menopause Awareness Month, cardiologist Dr. Jayne Morgan, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Hello Heart, encourages women to use this life stage as an opportunity to better understand their heart health. New research suggests perimenopause may be a key window for prevention, making it an important time to know your numbers, discuss risk factors with your healthcare provider, and take steps toward long-term heart wellness.

Bayer® Aspirin