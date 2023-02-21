Robert Allen is a leadership professional and author with multiple advanced degrees in the areas of business, counseling, divinity, healthcare, and leadership. Robert has served in various industries, from education, military, law enforcement, business, mental health, and ministry. Today he joins us for a refreshing conversation on healthy self-care concepts and practices not only exposing myths but offering guidance. He has some effective strategies for retreating, reflecting and replenishing and restoring your life on all levels.

Robert also serves as a board-certified chaplain and growth coach helping everyday people, leaders, and companies maximize their talents and gifts by engaging them through self-care training and retreats, one-on-ones, as well as leadership and coaching sessions. Robert has had great success in helping other by infusing unique skills learned through both professional and life experiences, trainings in various niches of coaching, leadership development, and counseling.