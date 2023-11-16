Healthy Habits for Your Family this Fall

With the sun setting earlier and earlier, people are starting to pay less attention to their health. Mia Syn,a nationally recognized nutrition expert, wants to share her recommendations for family in the community, to help them stay on top of their health goals and feel amazing throughout the winter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends eating meals made up of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. A healthy dietary pattern can benefit all individuals, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, or current health status. Some core elements include all types of vegetables, dark green, red and orange, beans, peas, and lentils. Whole fruits are also incredibly important, along with whole grains, and foods full of protein! Protein helps protect and build lean muscle mass, while also promoting better brain chemistry.

All nutrition experts agree that a balanced diet will help the brain function properly. B-vitamins are the key nutrients needed for making the brain chemicals known to influence how you wake up and how energized you feel.

To keep a healthy and positive lifestyle coming into these next few months, make sure to hold a balanced diet and intake the vitamins necessary. The cold can negatively affect people, but by taking charge of what you're consuming daily, you will see a natural increase in your overall health and happiness.