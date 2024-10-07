Healthy, Cozy, and Prepared. Get Ready for Fall!

As families embrace the beauty of the fall season, it’s crucial to help keep everyone healthy, cozy, and prepared for outdoor adventures.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, some children don’t get enough essential vitamins from their diets alone. As families hit the pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and fall festivals, parents can help ensure their kids stay healthy and energized with daily vitamins packed with essential nutrients.

Fall is also the perfect time to dress up the whole family—including pets. Pet ownership is at an all-time high, with 67% of U.S. households owning at least one pet. Matching family outfits and accessories, from cozy scarves to fall-themed pet sweaters, are growing in popularity. This helps with enhancing family bonding experiences. With the rise of social media, these coordinated outfits create Instagram-worthy moments while keeping everyone snug during crisp fall walks or outdoor gatherings.

For families who love the outdoors, a solar generator is a game changer for fall camping, sailing, or off-grid living. These types of generators have seen a 35% increase in demand over the past year. They offer sustainable power for camping trips and other off-grid adventures. These devices are lightweight, portable, and eco-friendly, and can power everything from cooking appliances to communication devices. This helps ensure families stay connected and comfortable no matter where the season takes them.

Learn:

