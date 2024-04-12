Healthy and Delicious Muffin Recipe

Most muffins are full of sugar and carbs which make them not ideal for starting your day, but these Meyer Lemon and Blackberry Muffins are grain free and absolutely delicious! Health Coach and Blogger Erika Schlick joins us today to show us the secret to a delicious and healthy muffin.

Erika's book, Wandering Plate, is a collection of 28 days of travel inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home. Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika's website and Amazon Website - https://thetrailtohealth.com/shop.