Healthy Habits for Keeping Teeth Clean!

Today Dental Hygienist Mary Warnke with Draver Dental shares tips to develop some habits in 2023 to keep your teeth and gums healthy. You should be brushing twice a day and flossing once a day! Make sure your toothpaste has fluoride. Break those bad habits of snacking and sipping on sugary drinks throughout the day. Call to schedule a comprehensive exam today to get your teeth in the new year and start developing those healthy habits and breaking the bad habits. Draver Dental 3970 N. Oakland Ave. #403 Shorewood, WI 53211 414-962-0389 www.DraverDental.com
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 27, 2023
