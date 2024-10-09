Health Care Open Enrollment

As the annual open enrollment season approaches, a concerning finding sheds light on a health issue that affects millions of Americans. A staggering 88% of U.S. adults lack sufficient health literacy to effectively utilize the health care system.



If that’s the case for you, this lack of understanding may not just affect the choices you make during open enrollment – it could also impact your bank account. Struggling to understand health-related information can cost up to $238 billion annually in higher health care costs.



For most people, not making an enrollment decision means you may be locked into your current plan for the upcoming year. If anything has changed this year – either with your current plan, health status or budget – that decision to do nothing could lead to unpleasant surprises or missed cost-savings in 2025.



On October 8th, 2024, Dr. Rhonda L. Randall, will be available to share tips on how to make the best choices when it comes to health care coverage:



· When is Open Enrollment, and why it is so important?

· Tips for selecting your health care coverage

· Helpful benefits to look out for, including mental health support, wellness programs, and virtual care services

· Finding a plan that works for your budget

· Where to go for more information and resources

For more information visit: Open enrollment | UnitedHealthcare (uhc.com)

