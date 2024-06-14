Health and Wellness Events at the Aurora Pavilion

Aurora provides health care services and proudly serves Wisconsin with more than 150 clinics, 70 pharmacies across 30 communities and 18 hospitals. Earlier this year on May 29, the Aurora Pavilion was unveiled in downtown Milwaukee at Henry Maier Festival Park. Aurora Health Care is sponsoring the Rock On To Wellness event at Urban Park on Saturday, June 15. The pavilion will host health and wellness events including the Free Health and Wellness Festival on Sunday, September 8. The new Aurora Pavilion stage, located near Summerfest’s Mid Gate, offers an inclusive space to celebrate diverse music and culture. There will be lots of fun events happening at the Aurora Pavilion during Summerfest and during other festivals throughout the year. Joining us today to talk more about the Aurora Pavillion as well as health and wellness events sponsored by Aurora Health Care is Dr. Nkem Iroegbu.

