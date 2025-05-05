Healing Through Words

What if recovery doesn’t have to last a lifetime? When you discover who you are and who the enemy is, you can see the finish line of your battle. Silence the Lion: Wage War on Addiction and Win is a deep dive into the life of author Noelle Borgia along with her husband Sam Borgia who struggled with addiction behind closed doors.

The couple saw no hope in Sam's recovery since it seemed like everything they tried wasn't working; it got to the point where Sam was on life support due to his addiction as well as several other health problems. All hope seemed lost until a miracle happened and Sam has been happily sober for 20 years!

To get a copy of your own visit https://shatteredmirrorministries.com/