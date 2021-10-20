Watch
Healing From Within? Psychedelic Assisted Therapy

with Windrose Recovery
Posted at 11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:14:04-04

Windrose Recovery is an independently owned family of addiction treatment programs in the Midwest including Midwest Detox, The Manor and Windrose Counseling in Wisconsin and Positive Sobriety Institute in Illinois.
Windrose Recovery provides personalized treatment to help individuals break free from the cycle of substance use disorders. Today, Dr. Chantelle Thomas, A Clinical Psychologist and Executive Clinical Director of Windrose Recovery, will discuss an innovative treatment called Psychedelic Assisted Therapy. For more information on this topic, check out Dr. Thomas' article "Healing from within? Psychedelic Assisted Therapy" on tmj4.com.

