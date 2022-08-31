Healing From Grief

Robin Monson-Dupois is a psychotherapist and joins us to discuss her memoir, Spirit Son - A Mother's Journey to Reconnect with her Son After His Death From Heroin Overdose. This is a memoir of her healing from the loss of her son to overdose after his battle with opioid addiction. She felt compelled to write the book to help others heal from their grief over losing a loved one to addiction. To buy her book, you can find it on Amazon or Barnes and Nobel.