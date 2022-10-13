Headache and Migraine Clinic Opens in Mequon

A new headache and migraine care provider will offer the first walk-in Headache Urgent Care in the U.S. Aaron Hart gives Tiffany a tour of their location and tells us more about their services. With its focus on headache and migraine, Mind+ Neurology has applied specific care area design features, based on the most current clinical research to enhance the headache patient experience. Mind+ Neurology Clinic in Mequon is a specialized headache and migraine clinic providing access to comprehensive care with an exceptional experience, while committed to freeing patients from pain so they can regain control of their lives.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit Home | Mind+ Free Your Mind from Pain (mindplusclinic.com) or call 888-585-797.