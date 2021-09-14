Watch
Head to Summerfest Free on Friday!

On Show Your College Pride Day
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:16:58-04

There’s only three days left of the world’s largest music festival! And this Friday, you’ll have the chance to receive one free admission ticket from noon-3 PM if you’re wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university. Summerfest Sponsorship Sales Manager, Lena DeLaet, is live from the Summerfest grounds to share how we can take advantage of this promotion and show our college spirit.

For more information, go to summerfest.com.

List of Participating Colleges/Universities:

  • Alverno College
  • Concordia University
  • Carroll University
  • Herzing University
  • Milwaukee Area Technical College
  • Milwaukee School of Engineering
  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
  • University of Wisconsin-Parkside
