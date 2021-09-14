Head to Summerfest Free on Friday!

There’s only three days left of the world’s largest music festival! And this Friday, you’ll have the chance to receive one free admission ticket from noon-3 PM if you’re wearing a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university. Summerfest Sponsorship Sales Manager, Lena DeLaet, is live from the Summerfest grounds to share how we can take advantage of this promotion and show our college spirit.

For more information, go to summerfest.com.

List of Participating Colleges/Universities: