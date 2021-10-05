Watch
Head to Sendik’s for Tailgating!

Tailgating Tips and Tricks
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:14:03-04

With football season in full swing, it’s prime tailgate time in Wisconsin. Picture this: gourmet burgers, homemade sausages, jalapeno poppers, and T-bone steaks sizzling on the grill. Sendik’s Food Markets can provide your ultimate gameday spread with the Sendik’s Tailgate Sweepstakes. Brian Schroeder, Director of Meat & Seafood at Sendik’s Food Markets, joins us today to share more about this sweepstakes!

Head over to your nearest Sendik’s to enter their “Ready Set Tailgate Sweepstakes” where you could enter to win one of eight Sendik’s gift cards valued at $250—just be sure to enter your red bag rewards information at checkout.

