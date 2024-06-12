Head to "Hogtown" Canada This Summer For A Trip Of A Lifetime!

Toronto is calling! Whether you take a scenic route or fly, getting here is a breeze. Summer is festival season, with events catering to every interest. Explore 48 craft beer breweries and join the Craft Beer Festival at Evergreen Brickworks on July 14. Toronto's sports scene rivals Milwaukee's—catch a game at the renovated Rogers Centre, the Honda Indy, National Bank Tennis Open, CFL, King’s Plate, or Toronto FC soccer. Don’t miss iconic attractions like the CN Tower, Art Gallery of Ontario, or the Distillery District.

Visit http://destinationtoronto.com to plan your trip!

