Head Start and Early Head Start Enrollment at Penfield Children’s Center!

Penfield Children's Center
Ana Cortez joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how Penfield is helping families in need. Penfield offers Head Start and Early Head Start programs to children aged 4 weeks to 5 years old, along with a program for expecting mothers. This program is free for eligible families, with priority given to low-income families and families experiencing housing insecurity. Penfield Children's Center is currently enrolling. To enroll, families can go to the organization's website and fill out an online form where a member of the Penfield Children's Center will contact them and help them through the application process.

For enrollment information about Penfield's Head Start Program, visit Head Start & Early Head Start Programs

