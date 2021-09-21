Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Head on out to Kohler!

And Stay at Destination Kohler
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:43:47-04

Did you know that Destination Kohler is Wisconsin’s only Forbes Five-Star resort-hotel? One hour north of Milwaukee, this resort-hotel is home to an award-winning spa, delicious dining options, and championship golf courses. It’s the perfect place to stay during the Ryder Cup! Betsy Froelich, the Director of Marketing at Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate, joins us live to tell us more about this luxurious resort.

Visit DestinationKohler.com for more information about lodging, golf, well-being and dining experiences.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019