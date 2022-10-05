Hazardous Waste Investigators

As we clean to prepare for winter, we are often left wondering about a lot of weird chemicals that we've been storing under our sinks, in our basements and in our garages. Let's take a look at some hazardous chemicals to better understand how to keep our families and the environment safe by handling and disposing of them properly. Analiese Smith, Recycling and Solid Waste Supervisor, joins us to talk about how you can dispose of hazardous waste. For more information, please visit www.waukeshacounty.gov/hhw