HAWS New Era of Leadership

HAWS is proud to announce a leadership transition! Maggie Tate-Techtmann is taking the reins from Lynn Olenik as HAWS’ next Executive Director. Maggie and HAWS’ Board President, Betsy DeJaco, are excited to discuss the future. Help HAWS Grow. Get involved in their education programs or volunteer alongside friends and family.

Learn all the ways to be a part of HAWS athawspets.org