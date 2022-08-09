Watch Now
HAWS New and Unique Youth Equine Programs!

Humane Animal Welfare Society
Is your child a horse fanatic? There's a program that they'll love. Makayla Kosmicki from HAWS shares the new and unique Equine Programs, at the Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield, bring the love and ability to interact with horses to as many youth as possible. We'll find out more about this fun program and how you can get your kid involved. Skittles the Chincoteague pony will be making a special appearance! Sign your child up for HAWS’ Equine Explorers this fall! HAWS Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield A perfect location for kids in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Dane and Jefferson Counties! Find Information and registration: HERE
