HAWS' Life-Saving K9 Task Force

This past spring, HAWS launched their K9 Task Force that's a shelter-wide initiative designed to help reduce stress in resident dogs and enhance their time spent in the shelter, ultimately giving them the best chance at that just-right forever home. Today they share an update, including several success stories and how their community can join the K9 Task Force team! Kendall Sypult, program director, and Mya Beckett, trainer, join us to talk about the the how you can help out. For more information, please visit hawspets.org