HAWS Answers Questions About Volunteering

Everyone loves to get some animal cuddles, but if you want to give them more, HAWS is here to talk about volunteering! Devon Kirkpatrick and Mackenzie Fink are answering frequently asked questions about volunteering at HAWS.

To volunteer, you have to be at least 13 (with a parent), 16 (with parental consent), and 18 on your own! They offer corporate volunteer opportunities, small or big, and can even use some of the hours as a part of a employer volunteer program or for High School hours. They are currently looking for Dog Walkers, Kennel Attendants, and Morning Horse Chore at the Schallock Center.

For more information, visit hawspets.org/volunteer or email volunteer@hawspets.org.