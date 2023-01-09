Having The Right Mindset To Succeed

When it comes to your goals — whether they are related to developing a sustainable, healthy relationship with food, jump-starting a fitness routine, or mitigating a health issue — how you think influences everything you do in your attempt to reach those goals. Having the right mindset is key to any successful change in behavior, but it’s also the most neglected element of setting and achieving your goals. You might know what you should do, but what matters is why you want to do it, and how you’re going to do it in a way that works for you long-term.

For more than a decade, leading digital health platform Noom [cts.vresp.com] has leveraged the latest in behavioral science to empower people to take control of their health. With a powerful combination of psychology, technology, and human coaching, the company has helped millions of people meet their personal health and wellness goals. Now, the innovative team behind Noom, presents their first book, THE NOOM MINDSET: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight– just in time to kickstart healthy habits in the new year. For the first time, The Noom Mindset offers a deeper look at the proven strategies and tools for navigating personal health in a world where it is increasingly difficult to make healthy choices.

Today we are joined by Chief of Psychology at Noom, Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D. to talk about the new book that can help kickstart healthy habits in the new year.