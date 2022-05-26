Have Fun While Flying Kites

Scott Fisher, of Gift of Wings and Kailee Frick from Wilde Subaru join us to talk about the 35th Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival,presented by UW Credit Union... BACK IN THE AIR! The featured guests include The Chicago Fire Kite Team and the 5 member Windjammers who will make their 10th visit to Milwaukee. You can come out and use your own kite or pick one up from Gift of Wings in the park on the day of the festival. Visit Gift of Wings at their Greendale or Franklin locations if you want a kite ahead of the festival.

The event will be at Veterans Park on Milwaukee's lakefront on May 28th and 29th from 10am until 6pm Saturday and until 5pm on Sunday. The grand launch at noon features 600 kites and is quite a vision to see. This event is FREE and offers FREE parking!