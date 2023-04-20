Hausmann Nature Center Is Opening Its Doors This Weekend!

Melissa is here today to give us all of the details about what’s happening this weekend at Lapham Peak! They have special events/activities that are happening - you don't want to miss it and also a full schedule planned for the rest of the season. She is also sharing information on how to suggest program ideas and information about how to volunteer at the Nature Center this season. This Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and April 23 from 10 am- 4 pm is the Season Opening of the Hausmann Nature Center. You can join them at Lapham Peak Unit, Kettle Moraine State Forest in Delafield, WI. They even have a Live Raptor Show from 2-3pm!

