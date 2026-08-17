Hats Off to Warm Heads and School Pride

Do you have alumni pride, or a college student in need of a warm hat? Stormy Kromer has the perfect cozy hat for you! Stormy Kromer is launching an expanded Collegiate Collection! This year’s collection reaches from Ohio to Wyoming, with exciting new additions for Wisconsin viewers including the University of Wisconsin and Marquette!

Not a hat fan? Reach beyond the brand’s iconic wool caps with the addition of men’s and women’s premium wool vests, offering fans a lasting, high-quality way to celebrate their school pride!

Find these products online at Rugged Wool Caps & Accessories Since 1903 | Stormy Kromer®