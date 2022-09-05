Watch Now
Harvey Moy's Award Winning Restaurant in Menomonee Falls

The Mader Menu
Elliot Moy is the owner of the restaurant Harvey Moy's. His family owned restaurant is certainly a dining experience you have to try. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu with Tyler Mader this Labor DAy. Their menu is a blend of the finest Szechuan, Hunan, Mongolian and Cantonese cuisine. Everything is made in house and all orders are made to order. They go through 2000 egg rolls a week! All dishes may be customized so you can have what you enjoy. We'll see some of their popular dishes being made in the kitchen and a close look at the dining space! You can dine in or order carry out. Not to be missed! Contact them at 262-255-3307 The address is N89 W16754 W Appleton Ave Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
