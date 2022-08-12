HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues Fest

The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm Blues fundraiser provides a wonderfully diverse mixture of music on Kenosha's scenic lakefront. Drawing visitors from all over the Midwest, including Michigan, Milwaukee, Chicagoland area and beyond, the event showcases the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan and highlights Kenosha's dedication to the arts and cultural activities. The event has welcomed various national and regional jazz artists and attracted thousands of music fans to this scenic park. All proceeds benefit the Mahone Fund Career Exploration program. Aine King and Tim Mahone join us to discuss the upcoming event.

Celebration Place on Kenosha's Lakefront is Saturday, August 20. Gates open at 12pm. For tickets, please visit Mahonefund.org. General admission lawn seats are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets are $90 (includes concert ticket, food, complimentary beer and wine).