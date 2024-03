Chef Mitchell Boville is here from Machine Shed to celebrate happy hour with some delicious appetizers. How about Potato Skins or Beer Cheese Foundue!

Check out the happy hour specials:

- 2$ off appetizers

- 1$ off tap beer

- 0.75$ off bottle beer

- 1$ off glass of wine

- 5$ rail mixers

- 6$ bloody mary’s and mimosa’s

Don't forget their Lent special All you can eat Friday Fish Fry. Plus the brunch buffet on Sundays from 8 am- 1:30 pm

Visit MachineShed.com