Happy HAWS-lidays!

If there are two things that the Morning Blend loves, it's the holiday season and pets! HAWS has the perfect showcase for those who are in the same boat. Carrie Starich is here to talk about this festive adoption event.

It is important you are adopting for the right reasons, not just to give the best gift. Adoption is an amazing gift for the animals as well, but it should be a gift that lasts a lifetime! Those receiving pets for the holidays should be aware of what they're getting, so they are able to take proper care of them.

If you aren't able to adopt this year, no worries! There is always the option to donate or volunteer. Any help is greatly appreciated by the team at HAWS and the animals. Spread a little extra love this year by giving back to HAWS. You are able to view the pets and their information at hawspets.org/adopt