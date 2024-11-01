Happy Days 50th Anniversary

Fred Fox and Brian Levant are two of Happy Days' longest serving Writer/Producers and with the cooperation and participation of Paramount Studios, the entire surviving cast and producers and crew felt it time to tell the story of how the group supported one another during their meteoric rise as well as the occasionally rocky road the series traveled from its inception in 1971 to the final fade-out in 1984, it’s many spin-offs and the incredible bond between those brought the show to life. There will be a booking signing at Boswell Book Company at 6:30pm on November 1 if you want to meet the minds behind Milwaukee's favorite show — 2559 N. Downer Ave. Milwaukee

