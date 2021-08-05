Happy and Healthy Eyes!

You should be taking care of your eyes starting at a young age by focusing on three aspects: visual acuity, visual efficiency skills, and eye health. North Shore Eye Health and Wellness can help you get started today with an appointment. Dr. Kyle Ross joins us today to share more about how North Shore Eye Health and Wellness offers preventative eye health care across your lifespan.

To learn more or make an appointment, call 262-421-4412. If you want to reach out to Dr. Ross directly, his email address is kyle.ross@northshore-eye.com . You can also head to Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates!