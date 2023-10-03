Handmade Bowls Changing Lives

Parents love collecting things that their kids made in art class, but what if you started collecting bowls that can give back to the community. These handmade gorgeous bowls are made by artists for the Friedens Empty Bowls Event to raise money for food-insecure families in need. Today on the show is Sophia Torrijos to talk about this amazing event and how by purchasing your own bowl you can spread love to those who could use a little extra.

On October 6th to the 8th, there will be an auction available online or at the event! Otherwise, the bowls will be available for purchase at the MSOE Kern Center on the 8th from 12-3, along with a soup tasting! If you're unable to attend the event, or just want to get more, the bowls will still be able to buy at Cream City Class and Outpost Natural Foods until the end of the year.

Since 1978, Friedens has been feeding those in need in Milwaukee metro area, and now you can come help. All of the funds raised will be donated towards food-insecure families. The food at Friedens is grown and prepared for those who need such, as they believe that everyone should have the access to good food.

For more information, visit friedenspantry.org and friedenspantry.org/empty-bowls/.