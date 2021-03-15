Handling Your Partner's Snoring for a Peaceful Night's Sleep

It's Wedding Week at The Blend and we’re diving into a bedroom topic that is often dismissed…snoring. This nightly annoyance can drive up to 1 in 4 couples to sleep apart – a reality that no one wants to hear about as they gear up to walk down the aisle. To help understand the impact of sharing a bed with a snorer, last Friday we asked our Facebook audience to share how their partner’s snoring effects their sleep and today we have ADVENT CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, with us to answer some of the questions that came up about the topic.

Learn more about managing your snoring (or your partner's) at adventknows.com.