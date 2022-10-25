HALLOWINGS & Other Events in the Historic Greendale Village

HALLOWINGS, is a spooktacular event taking place in Gazebo Park in the Historic Greendale Village. You can carve and display your own pumpkin! The price is free if you agree to leave your carved pumpkin on display at the Gazebo until after the 30th. For those folks that want to carve a pumpkin and take it home, it will be $0.70/pound. They want to create the largest display of carved and lighted pumpkins in the Southwest portion of Milwaukee county. Each day look for live music, pumpkin bowling and gourd golf. There is a costume contest on Sunday, right after the Village Halloween Parade at 3:30pm. Scott Fisher the owner of Gift of Wings joins us along with some fun characters to talk about this nearly week long event of Halloween fun.

HALLOWINGS is October 25-27 from 4-8pm, October 28 from 4-9pm, October 29 from 11am-9pm and October 30 from 11am-7pm. It is a great family event with live music.

For more information, please visit www.giftofwings.com