Hallowings for Halloween! Some scary family fun happening in Gazebo Park in the Historic Greendale Village is coming up! Scott Fisher, Owner ofGift of Wings, Aleks Skibicki, and Egnitor the Wizard join us to tell us all about this "spooktacular" event filled with fun for everyone and so much to do! Gift of Wings wants to create the largest pumpkin display in the Southwest portion of the county! If you want to carve and display a pumpkin, it's completely free if you agree to leave your pumpkin out until October 31st. There will also be live music, pumpkin bowling, gourd golf and a costume contest on Sunday! Right after the village parade at 3:30pm. You will also find delicious fall treats like hot apple cider mini-donuts and ice cream! Make sure to also stop by and see a real Trebuchet built to launch full sized pumpkins almost 250 ft. in the air!

TIMES AND DATES: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 24th through 26th, 4-8 pm. Friday, October 27th, 4-9pm, Saturday, October 28th 11-9pm and Sunday, October 29th from 11-7pm. Live music Thursday through Sunday. FUN FREE FAMILY FUN AT THE GAZEBO!

To fly a kite, Gift of Wings is offering 4 Skeleton Kites available for pickup from Gift of Wings!