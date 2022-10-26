Halloween Safety For Your Pets

The Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to talk about some Halloween safety for your pet when celebrating fall festivities this year. They share tips on keeping chocolate and candy out of reach from your pets, comfort and safety if you dress your pet in a costume this year and pet safety during trick or treating. Allie Christman joins us with Cait the puppy to share safety tips. For more information, please visit www.wihumane.org

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

