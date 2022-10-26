Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Halloween Safety For Your Pets

Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to talk about some Halloween safety for your pet when celebrating fall festivities this year. They share tips on keeping chocolate and candy out of reach from your pets, comfort and safety if you dress your pet in a costume this year and pet safety during trick or treating. Allie Christman joins us with Cait the puppy to share safety tips. For more information, please visit www.wihumane.org Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm! www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 12:03:48-04

The Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to talk about some Halloween safety for your pet when celebrating fall festivities this year. They share tips on keeping chocolate and candy out of reach from your pets, comfort and safety if you dress your pet in a costume this year and pet safety during trick or treating. Allie Christman joins us with Cait the puppy to share safety tips. For more information, please visit www.wihumane.org

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!
www.fleetfarm.com/category/pets-wild-bird/_/N-2832316490

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes