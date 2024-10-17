Halloween Preparation Doesn't Have to be Scary!

With all the fun of Halloween comes a lot of responsibility. From finding the perfect costume, the right decorations, and picking the candy that kids will love, Shipt can help. Shipt has your back this Halloween season with same-day delivery of seasonal must-haves from top retailers like Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Walgreens, beloved local grocery stores and more.

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers.

