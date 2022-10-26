Halloween Makeup Tips!

It is time to get ready for Halloween! Today easy and simple things to do at home using discount store makeup or things you already have. It is possible to create something fun and spooky! Molly Peck has been in the haunt industry for 8 years as a scare actor and makeup artist. She loves special effects makeup. She does everything from costume designing to makeup artistry and creating haunted scenes. Today she shows how to create Halloween looks on models so you can recreate this look too!

