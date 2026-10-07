Halloween Fun, Holiday Prep, and Clever Finds for the Season Ahead

With Halloween just around the corner and the holidays quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to discover products that bring fun, creativity, and convenience to the season. Lifestyle expert Limor Suss highlights a festive lineup that includes fruity HI-CHEW® candy for sweet celebrations, Crayola's spooky Goo Playsets and Light-Ups for hands-on Halloween fun, Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Water for easy post-costume makeup removal, and the Maxx Action School Bus from Sunny Days Entertainment for imaginative play. For more seasonal inspiration and product information, visit the featured brands online and follow Limor Media on YouTube @LimorMedia.