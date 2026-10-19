Halloween Dinner Solved: Quick, Filling Meals Before the Candy Comes Out

Halloween is packed with excitement, but dinner can easily become an afterthought. Registered Dietitian Meagan Gibson is helping families simplify the evening with nutritious, family-friendly meals that can be prepared in 30 minutes or less.

During the segment, Meagan will share easy dinner ideas using familiar ingredients, practical shortcuts, and fun Halloween-inspired touches that make mealtime both festive and stress-free. She'll also explain why offering a satisfying meal before trick-or-treating can help kids stay energized, avoid extreme hunger, and enjoy their candy in a balanced way.

As the owner of Gibson Nutrition, Meagan specializes in realistic, evidence-based nutrition strategies that fit into busy family life.

Find recipes, nutrition tips, and more at Meagan Gibson Nutrition.