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Halloween Dinner Solved: Quick, Filling Meals Before the Candy Comes Out

Gibson Nutrition
Halloween Dinner Solved: Quick, Filling Meals Before the Candy Comes Out
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Halloween is packed with excitement, but dinner can easily become an afterthought. Registered Dietitian Meagan Gibson is helping families simplify the evening with nutritious, family-friendly meals that can be prepared in 30 minutes or less.

During the segment, Meagan will share easy dinner ideas using familiar ingredients, practical shortcuts, and fun Halloween-inspired touches that make mealtime both festive and stress-free. She'll also explain why offering a satisfying meal before trick-or-treating can help kids stay energized, avoid extreme hunger, and enjoy their candy in a balanced way.

As the owner of Gibson Nutrition, Meagan specializes in realistic, evidence-based nutrition strategies that fit into busy family life.

Find recipes, nutrition tips, and more at Meagan Gibson Nutrition.

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