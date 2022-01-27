Although it's currently winter and it's cold, now is the time to start if you want to be hair free by summer.

Laser Hair Removal is consistently one of the most in-demand esthetic treatments and the Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa does it and does it right. No more embarrassment, no more painful waxing, no more razor burn and no more time spent eliminating unwanted hair. Clinic Manager, Angie Schaefer shares more about lazer hair treatments and their industry leading technology of the SkinTel Melanin Reader.

Mention The Morning Blend to get a FREE Laser Hair Removal Package when one of greater or equal value is purchased. For example, purchase a Bikini Package and get an Underarm Package for FREE! That can be up to a $2,500 value!

Visit milwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com for more information or call OR Text 414-616-3535 NOW.