Growing Your Business Through SEO and AI

Tim Vertz joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how AI can help your business's SEO strategy and SEO within AI platforms.

Search Engine Optimization is crucial for small and local businesses to increase online web traffic and to reach people in the area. For the first time since 2015, Google’s market share for people searching dropped below 90% and it’s not expected to go back up. As more and more people are using AI tools like ChatGPT, businesses need to incorporate these tools into their search strategy to increase their visibility and grow their business.

Tim shares how AI is influencing SEO strategies and how you can utilize AI platforms for your business. Vertz Marketing launched its new AI Digital Marketing Health Tool! Just enter your website, and the Vertz Marketing AI software system will evaluate your marketing health in just 60 seconds and send you a FREE comprehensive report.

