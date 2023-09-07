Today we have Devorah Heitner here to talk about kids growing up in a digital world. Devorah is the author of "Growing Up in Public"which discusses growing up in today's day and age with cell phones, social media and more. Are kids oversharing? Can oversharing be a good thing? How can we mentor them and understand what they're doing? Her book is sold online and at Barnes and Noble and Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee.