Lori Woolverton is on the show this morning to talk with us about a new program at Penfield Children's Center. The Growing Together Pregnancy Support program aims to create a support system for mothers in the Milwaukee area. Penfield offers a comprehensive list of services for you and your family, for example; early childhood education, therapy services, autism services, pre and post natal exams, and more. Penfield is proud to share that since this program began, 13 babies were born this year and six more are due by 2025. Penfield is also supporting their Giving Tuesday campaign — A $50 donation from our viewers provides an expecting mother with a new diaper bag filled with baby necessities. Support the Giving Tuesday campaign and visit the websiteto learn more about our Growing Together program.

Penfield Children's Center